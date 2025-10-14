Building the Region’s Blue Economy

media release: Join this Freshwater Collaborative webinar with Alaina Harkness, CEO of Current and CEO & PI of Great Lakes RENEW, as she introduces this NSF-funded, six-state initiative reshaping the future of water in our region.

Hear how RENEW is collaborating with a coalition of more than 75 partners to build a circular blue economy here in the Great Lakes. The conversation will explore the opportunities for academics, policymakers, nonprofits, and industry leaders to collaborate on advancing freshwater innovation, driving resilience in the face of growing water challenges, and ensuring the region’s global competitiveness and national security.

This event is part of a quarterly water symposium series sponsored by the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, Great Lakes Higher Education Consortium and Council of the Great Lakes Region. These events seek to encourage and advance collaborations, share science across borders, encourage students in research and career opportunities and present research that is solving real-world problems.