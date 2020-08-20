ONLINE: Building Unity: Bringing Out the Vote

press release: Join us for this Building Unity Gathering via Zoom.

Invitation on Facebook.

For the past 6 months, the Building Unity project has been getting out to almost every region of Wisconsin. We are making connections and holding events that are helping us get build the unity that we need to turn out the vote this November.

Join us as we bring some of the states most powerful pro-voting champions together to help us craft a united plan for the coming 2.5 months.