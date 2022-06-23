Building Unity Democracy Tour Launch

press release: Local organizers, and community leaders will gather to send off the Building Unity Democracy Tour which will be led by the Building Unity “UnityMobile.” The UnityMobile is a 34’ motorhome that has been newly upgraded with the beginnings of a community mural, a large screen monitor, and all the equipment needed to put on a family friendly Democracy Tour Tourstop Event.

Launch Event on WI Capitol Steps at State St. Corner, 3:30 - 4:00 PM

About Building Unity and the Democracy Tour:

Humanity is facing challenging times. The realities of war, widespread violence, extreme polarization, social unrest, racism, severe economic disparities, pandemics, environmental degradation, resource depletion, the erosion of freedom and democracy, and the climate emergency loom before us with no clear signs of improvement. Too many people are suffering and our youth are living with the knowledge that a safe and livable future is anything but certain. Building Unity is a nonpartisan, multi-organizational project working to build a movement that will address these existential threats. We must elect leaders who will act for a peaceful, just, and sustainable democracy.

Corporate economic interests are hindering climate justice and other solutions to the myriad of social, economic, and environmental crises that we are facing. This is unacceptable. Today, the “top 1%” - own more of our nation’s wealth than the “bottom 90%!” The influence of big money in our political system is unacceptable.

The Democracy Tour seeks to engage and inspire voters around Wisconsin to unite and participate in the process of forming a more perfect union - a government that is truly representative of and responsive to the priorities and the needs of the people.

Time is running out. We must act swiftly. In this extremely important election year, we must make sure that everyone who shares our hopes and dreams for peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy, votes! Towards this goal the Democracy Tour will help Wisconsin communities to mobilize and activate voters.

Each of the Democracy Tour Tourstop Events will be as unique as the communities and partners that are hosting them. You can find information about each of the Tourstop Event as it becomes available at www.facebook.com/ buildingunitywi/events