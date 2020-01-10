Building Unity for a Wisconsin Voter Engagement Plan

press release: Join other pro democracy advocates as we put our heads together to find ways of building a statewide strategy for maximizing voter turnout. Wisconsin will be playing a critical role in the 2020 elections. The stakes have never been higher for democracy and the fate of our planet. Bring your creative ideas, and your passion for building a grassroots democracy movement! You can also bring your lunch or snacks to share. We will provide snacks and light refreshments. For carpooling from points outside of Madison, call Tim at #608-630-3633. More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/445384536347066/