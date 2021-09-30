media release: The Madison Area Builders Association, Metropolitan Builders Association, and National Association of the Remodeling Industry of Madison are coming together to host BuildX, a one-day conference focusing on empowering women in the construction industry. This event, which is open to professionals and students, will take place on Thursday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

BuildX will feature several notable women connected with home construction as speakers. The lineup includes keynote speaker Ronda Conger of CBH Homes; personal brand coach and photographer Stacy Kaat; Cathy Stepp of Ozark Water Watch; industry advocate Amy Volkmann; and Sarah Young of Zing Collaborative. In addition, a marketing panel discussion will feature Angela Cooper of ASPIRE Marketing Strategies; Chelsey Lammers of Veridian Homes; Debbie Szwast of Stevens & Tate Marketing; and Katie Sadorf of Hallmark Building Supplies Inc. BuildX will provide attendees with opportunities to invest in their personal and professional growth, meet with vendors, and network with colleagues from around Wisconsin.

“I am excited to be a part of the phenomenal Women in the Construction Industry Wisconsin group and am looking forward to our 1st annual BuildX conference,” said Dawn McIntosh, President of the Women in the Construction Industry group. “We have been planning this conference for three years and are very excited to bring the event to our local industry. This will be a highly empowering day for all who attend!”

Registration is $99 for professional attendees and $25 for student attendees. To learn more or register to attend, visit www.BuildXWisconsin.com.

SCHEDULE

11:00 REGISTRATION

11:30 LUNCH WITH KEYNOTE - RONDA CONGER

12:45 NETWORKING & VENDOR BOOTH VISITS

1:00 BREAKOUT SESSION #1 OPTION A: AMY VOLKMANN; OPTION B: MARKETING PANEL

1:45 NETWORKING & VENDOR BOOTH VISITS

2:00 BREAKOUT SESSION #2 OPTION A: CATHY STEPP; OPTION B: STACY KAAT

2:45 NETWORKING & VENDOR BOOTH VISITS

3:00 CLOSING SPEAKER - SARAH YOUNG

4:00 HAPPY HOUR

ABOUT THE MADISON AREA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION (MABA)

The Madison Area Builders Association is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to promoting a positive business environment by uniting, serving, and representing all aspects of the building industry. The Association’s services and activities foster the professionalism of its members and provide a forum for education and information exchange for the benefit of the industry and the communities its members serve. It was established in 1947 and currently has more than 400 corporate members.

ABOUT THE METROPOLITAN BUILDERS ASSOCIATION (MBA)

The Metropolitan Builders Association, located in Waukesha, Wis., is a not-for-profit trade association that represents nearly 1,000 companies involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of single and multifamily housing and light commercial property in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Milwaukee counties. Collectively, its members employ tens of thousands of workers in the Milwaukee area and conduct millions of dollars of business each year.

ABOUT NARI OF MADISON, INC.

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) helps property owners choose the best remodeling professionals for their home or business. The NARI chapter in Madison represents 250 companies and 1000 remodeling professionals who pledge to observe high standards of honesty, integrity, and responsibility.