media release:

Built to Fly, Wade, and Dance: Inside Crane Anatomy from Head to Toe

What makes a crane’s anatomy so perfectly suited for life in wetlands, long migrations, and graceful courtship dances? Join Sara Kalani, Veterinary Technician with the International Crane Foundation’s Conservation Medicine Team, for a fun, behind-the-scenes look at crane anatomy—from head to toe.

Along the way, Sara will share surprising facts, favorite features, and real-world insights from her hands-on work caring for cranes at our Global Headquarters, revealing how form and function come together in one of the world’s most remarkable family of birds.

Sponsored by an International Crane Foundation volunteer who is grateful to be part of the team