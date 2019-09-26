press release: At this lecture-demo, Bulgarika will highlight notable features and capabilities of each instrument, demonstrate ensemble playing, and provide examples of Bulgarian folk music in several specific folk-life contexts, such as episodes of a village wedding, music for dining, the sedyanka, a work-bee at which young people sing and dance, pastoral melodies, work songs, and songs recalling historical events and experiences.

Bulgarika is a group of five musicians with decades of performing experience. They are all steeped in Bulgarian music and rhythms from a young age. In their performances they draw on formal and informal training, as well as their experience as teachers. The band maintains extensive contact with other Balkan natives, from the Black Sea to the Adriatic, and brings the very best of the Bulgarian folk-music tradition for your enjoyment.

CREECA's weekly lecture series takes place in Room 206 of Ingraham Hall.