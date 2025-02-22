Bulls, Bands & Barrels

media release: That's right folks, BBB is coming to YOUR CITY for ONE NIGHT ONLY! We have taken the rodeo world and turned it upside down with our HIGH ENERGY WESTERN SPORTS concept! We will have some of the rankest bulls and bull riders in the country as well as some of the fastest equine to ever go around a 3 barrel pattern PLUS freestyle bullfighting!! Following the bulls & barrels we will have a LIVE CONCERT featuring incredible artists to finish the night off with a bang! This will be the ONE event you don't want to miss!!

Bulls, Bands and Barrels is a premier western sports competition and entertainment tour featuring bull riding, barrel racing, bullfighting and up and coming national country music artists. “This ain’t your grandpappy’s rodeo,” the trademark BBB slogan, encapsulates the spirit of the BBB experience. This professionally produced tour brings top talent in western sports and country music to fans throughout the southeast and beyond. Bull riding and barrel racing, long considered standard rodeo events for a variety of western sports organizations, come to life and are showcased in a brand new way on the Bulls, Bands and Barrels tour. Bull riding, often referenced as the most popular of event offerings at rodeos, makes up one third of the western sports component of BBB. Barrel racing, another of the top two competitions in rodeo, is one of the most unique events in the rodeo world, truly one of the fastest and makes up a third of the BBB event as well. The final component, freestyle bullfighting with the Ultimate Bullfighters (UBF), showcases top talent in bullfighting competition when bullfighter and bull meet mano a mano for 90 seconds where, in the end, only one can be the victor. Each event on the Bulls, Bands and Barrels tour is a two-hour fast paced extravaganza set in a country music festival environment. The entire Bulls, Bands and Barrels Tour features top level talent in each western emphasis while also providing top entertainment talent as a unique bonus for fans to enjoy an all in one, four events on one affordable family priced ticket, experience.