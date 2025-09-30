DJ Bumbac Joe

media release: A place to practice deep listening and immerse yourself in John Carpenter’s Dark Star universe. Here, a *no-phone life* is possible.

An intimate soirée for those who crave conceptual spaces, interesting wines, non-formulaic music, counterculture, art, and cosmopolitan vibes.

A DJ and record collector with 20+ years of experience, Leopoldo Bello's original compositions have been released on vinyl by independent labels. In the early 2000s, I founded *SantaLaDiabla* (club) and *Barrabar* (bar) in Caracas, Venezuela. Later, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago featured my work to complement an exhibition, and I hosted a three-year residency at *Dorian’s*—one of Chicago’s premier jazz clubs, renowned for its Hi-Fi sound system.

"My mission is to curate spaces for deep listeners (and those learning to listen deeply). Spaces that celebrate non-commercial music, *Slow-Life* philosophies, and mindfulness—whether through analog experiences, digital detox, or the sheer power of a shared groove. "

- Bumbac Joe has been named by NPR as one of the five Chicago Latinx Acts to watch in 2019 -

- Winner of Chicago Reader's "Best Local Dance Producer" 2016