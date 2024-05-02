DJ Bumbac Joe
to
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for another celebration of music from around the world with our Global Beat night featuring the debut of Bumbac Joe (Leopoldo Bello): resident DJ at Dorian’s in Chicago who is doing an “Arepa Boogie” set of Latin jazz fusion. Enjoy a bite or a drink as you sample the sounds of Burbac Joe’s latin grooves. Come enjoy the global vibes!
Info
Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music