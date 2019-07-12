press release: The Lussier Family Heritage Center, a Dane County Parks facility, alongside the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area is forming a new Capital Springs Bumble Bee Brigade. Brigade volunteers will help monitor and collect data about bumble bees in the park to help improve conservation planning and management.

No prior experience is needed to become a volunteer! Susan Carpenter, Wisconsin Native Plant Gardener from the UW Arboretum, will train volunteers on bumble bee biology, life cycle, habitat, and teach them how to find, identify, and take photos of these important native pollinators.

Of the twenty bumble bee species that are found or have historically been found in Wisconsin, one is listed as federally endangered, seven are considered state species of greatest conservation need (SGCN), and an additional three are classified by the state as species with information needs (SIN). Much remains unknown about the species distribution, habitat requirements, phenology, and population status of many of these species. Capital Springs Bumble Bee Brigade volunteers will help collect this valuable data and learn how to submit data to the DNR’s Wisconsin Aquatic and Terrestrial Resources Inventory website so that it can be used for both local and statewide conservation planning and management.

Join this new volunteer team and learn to photograph, identify, and report on these vital pollinators! This is a free training.

9 am-noon, 7/12, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison WI 53711

Instructor: Susan Carpenter, UW Arboretum

Sign Up: https://lussierheritagecenter. com/Event/Home/SignUp/507 or email Clare at carlson.clare@countyofdane.com ; Lael at pascual.lael@countyofdane.com