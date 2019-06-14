RSVP for Bumble Bee Identification

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Can you spot the rare and endangered Rusty-Patched Bumble Bee? Learn key characteristics to help determine what species of bumble bees are visiting your flowers. We will then venture into the outdoor gardens and discover exactly who is buzzing around. Instructor: Jeremy Hemberger, Gratton Lab UW-Madison Entomology

Time: 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 23

Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
