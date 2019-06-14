RSVP for Bumble Bee Identification
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Can you spot the rare and endangered Rusty-Patched Bumble Bee? Learn key characteristics to help determine what species of bumble bees are visiting your flowers. We will then venture into the outdoor gardens and discover exactly who is buzzing around. Instructor: Jeremy Hemberger, Gratton Lab UW-Madison Entomology
Time: 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 23
Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14
Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden