Bumble Bee Monitoring

media release: Would you like to learn about bumble bees and participate in a citizen science effort? Come along with Dane County Parks Volunteer, Maggie Honig, to identify and tally bumble bee species in support of pollinator conservation efforts in Wisconsin.

The day will begin with a briefing on some of the ten species that have been confirmed within the Capital Springs Recreation Area. After the briefing, everyone will venture into the prairie to search for bumble bees in the area, photographing them if possible, and record data. Come prepared to be outside among tall plant vegetation and expect to walk over uneven ground.

Following the survey, Maggie will submit our findings to the WI Dept. of Natural Resource’s Bumble Bee Brigade program.

Location:

Lussier Family Heritage Center - Meet in the front entryway of the building.

3101 Lake Farm Rd., Madison, WI 53711

How to Prepare:

What to Know:

Training is provided

Bring drinking water (and extra drinking water if it’s hot out)

Snack(s) if you need

Sunscreen

Bug spray if desired (DEET-free is recommended as we will be working around native bees)

Volunteers will be notified if the program is canceled due to inclement weather the evening prior to the event.

What to Wear:

Closed-toe shoes (sneakers, boots, etc.)

Long pants are recommended.

Breathable, loose-fitting clothing is best for the summertime

Accessibility:

Volunteers should be comfortable with walking on uneven terrain.

Bathrooms are located inside the Heritage Center, or at the WGL Lake Farm Campground.

Questions?