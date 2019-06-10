RSVP for Bumble Bees of Wisconsin
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: A number of important Wisconsin bee species are in decline, including the familiar bumble bee. Learn about bumble bees of Wisconsin and their importance as pollinators, plus the environmental threats, conservation efforts, and current research underway at UW-Madison. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Jeremy Hemberger, Gratton Lab UW-Madison Entomology
Time: 6:30-8pm, Monday, June 17
Registration Deadline: Monday, June 10
Price: $15/$12 Olbrich member
