RSVP for Bumble Bees of Wisconsin

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: A number of important Wisconsin bee species are in decline, including the familiar bumble bee. Learn about bumble bees of Wisconsin and their importance as pollinators, plus the environmental threats, conservation efforts, and current research underway at UW-Madison. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Jeremy Hemberger, Gratton Lab UW-Madison Entomology

Time: 6:30-8pm, Monday, June 17

Registration Deadline: Monday, June 10

Price: $15/$12 Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
