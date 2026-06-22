Bumble Bees & Other Pollinators

media release: Meet in the LOWER parking lot, 2 miles WEST of the Beltline on Old Sauk Road **

The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy will host a Bees and Pollinators Talk on Saturday, June 27, at 10AM with guest speaker Susan Carpenter, Native Plant Garden curator and gardener at the UW Arboretum. Susan will be highlighting the vital role of pollinators in the local ecosystem and offering tips for creating bee-friendly habitats. We will use photography to document, monitor, and identify bumble bees. Join the WDNR Bumble Bee Brigade and learn ways you can help pollinators! Feel free to bring a camera or close-focusing binoculars. Bumble bee ID guides will be provided.

This free, educational event is designed for all ages. Registration is required—limited to 20 spaces! Please sign up only if you will be attending.