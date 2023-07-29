media release: Come learn about bees, butterflies, dragonflies, and other insects this summer by participating in Community Science Series projects led by the UW Insect Ambassadors! Each event will feature a short talk from an insect expert, followed by an hour of guided data collection. Events are open to the public. All ages welcome(althoug h some data collection will need an adult helper). Registration is required.

BumbleBee Brigade: Saturday, July 29, 2023 (1-3 pm)

Come learn about the bumblebee species found in Wisconsin with Susan Carpenter from the UW Arboretum! The Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade is coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. As a community-based monitoring project, B.B.B. partners with volunteers from the public to conduct long-term monitoring of the state’s native bumble bees. Help contribute to this science project which ultimately aims at conserving and protecting bumblebee species in Wisconsin!

All events in the Community Science Series will take place at the beautiful University of Wisconsin-Madison Lakeshore Nature Preserve, a 300-acre (1.2 km2) nature reserve along 4 miles (6.4 km) of the southern shore of Lake Mendota. The preserve’s primary goals are to protect native plant and animal communities, as well as to uphold the campus’s signature natural landscapes, all while providing an educational facility for the university. Learn more about the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.