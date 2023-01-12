Bumday Burlesque Revue

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Bumday Burlesque Revue on January 12th is a uniquely queer run dinner and burlesque experience! It will be a night full of talented burlesque entertainers and a whole lot of chaotic fun!

Doors 7:00PM / Show 8:00PM (end by 10:30 pm). $15.

Hosted by Mama No Shits

Performances by Hot Dammes, Belle Folle, Ursa Rager, Artic D’Lite, Lyca Storm, Cherry La Tarte

Food by Ahan! Cocktails crafted by State Line Distillery! Food & drinks are sold separately.

