Bump, Set, Give!

Camp Createability’s Volleyball Tournament brings the community together for a fun and competitive day on the court. Teams of 6 face off in friendly matches while raising vital funds to support inclusive programs for individuals with autism and other disabilities.

The tournament will be taking place on the outdoor courts at Oakstone.

Tentative Schedule:

-Open Play: 11-12:00pm

-Tournament: 12:00pm start

Key Rules:

-Teams must have at least 2 women playing at all times.

-No spiking allowed.

-No jump serves or overhead serves allowed.

-All teams must provide an official for the next match on the court they just played on. The first round will need to be officiated by teams that are not yet scheduled to play

-All players will need to sign a waiver the day of.

Event Highlights:

-Prizes for top 3 teams

-Guaranteed 2 games for every team

Registration Fee: $120 per team

Register here: https://bit.ly/4tNMstv

This is a True B League level of Play. The goal is to have fun and raise funds for Camp Createability.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1444120030754360