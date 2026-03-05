Bumpus, Madison Music Foundry

× Expand courtesy Fitchburg Chamber A past Concerts at McKee event. Concerts at McKee

media release: Concerts at McKee, presented by Oak Bank, is back for 2026! Bring the family or coworkers and enjoy a relaxing evening in the park.

Concerts at McKee is a Party in the Park for everyone! A Youth Band from Madison Music Foundry is at 6:00pm, and the headliner will take the stage at 7:00pm.

Bumpus brings energy, funk, and soul to every performance!

Food trucks from local vendors, beverages, and beer are available, or pack a picnic and bring family, friends, and co-workers. It is the best way to spend a summer Monday night! Thank you to our generous sponsors: Oak Bank, Ward-Brodt, Cardinal Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, Mosquito Joe of Madison, The Cesta an Illuminus Community, Grand Appliance, Matt Winzenreid Real Estate Partners, Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce, City of Fitchburg, WI - Government, and Madison Music Foundry.