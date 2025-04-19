media release:

Kick off the season with our friends at the Prairie du Sac Fire Department for their Bunny Run & Egg Fun 5K at Culver Community Park – 340 21st St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578, on April 19, 2025!

Start your day with a 5K race at 9:00 AM, then stick around for an exciting egg hunt at 10:30 AM!

They’ll be presenting overall awards to the Top 3 male and female race participants in the 5K!

After the fun, treat yourself to a tasty bite from a local food truck or grab something from the Culver Community Park Concessions!

Support your local fire department while enjoying a morning of family fun!

We hope to see you there!

SIGN UP TODAY!