Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles | Salvador Simó | Spain | 2018 | 77 minutes

Based on the true story of surrealist filmmaker Luis Buñuel (Un Chien Andalou), this animated feature film utilizes sensitive performances and excerpts from Buñuel’s filmography to present a deeply affecting and humanistic portrait of an artist hunting for his purpose.

After the scandalous release of L’age d’Or in 1930, Luis Buñuel is left penniless and at odds with his collaborator Salvador Dalí. On a whim, sculptor Ramón Acín offers to finance Buñuel‘s next film if he wins the lottery. Incredibly, Ramón wins the jackpot, sending the two friends to the remote mountains of their native Spain to film the documentary Las Hurdes: Land Without Bread. There Buñuel confronts the specter of mortality looming over the lives of his Subjects—and his own.

Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the museum’s rooftop sculpture garden each Friday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Admission is at the lobby reception desk beginning at 7:30 PM. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.

Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC and a gift from an anonymous donor.

