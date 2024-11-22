media release: USA | 1982 | DCP | 95 min. | English and German, Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Les Blank

The chaotic history of the making of Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo is the subject of Blank’s acclaimed documentary. The extremely revealing footage of Herzog shows an obsessed artist constantly battling to capture his vision on film. Burden of Dreams also includes a glimpse at the ultimately discarded performances of Jason Robards and Mick Jagger, actors who were eventually replaced by the unhinged Klaus Kinski. This new 4K restoration will be preceded by Blank’s short film, Werner Herzog Eats His Shoe (1980, 22 min.).