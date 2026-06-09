Burgernutzen, The Brash Menagerie, Pinhead McFly

media release: Ok, like EUM has done for many of our shows, we will start out gentle/mellow-ish (Acoustic) and then finish HEAVY & LOUD (with drums & guitar) and dancing.

For this night, we are hosting all MADISON WISCONSIN musicians. Awesome!!! However, the band Burgernutzen grew up right here in Evansville so were gunna make them the stars of the show. Sweeeeeet!!!

EUM is excited to be back at the Hop Garden - Evansville for this show. **As always, come early to hangout, mingle and eat delicious food and drink fresh microbrews or kombucha.**

But otherwise, set times will look something like this ……

5:00-5:50 …. Pinhead McFly

6:00-6:50 …. The Brash Menagerie

7:00-8:00 ….. Burgernutzen

Ok, sooooooo ..... we have a great LOCAL show for ya'll and yer gunna LOVE this!!! Promise.

...... BURGERNUTZEN (Evansville/Madison, WI.) .........

Funky punk, sludgy riffs, and dirty drums.

Your cool aunt’s favorite band.

BandCamp .... https://burgernutzen.bandcamp.com

....... THE BRASH MENAGERIE (MadTown, WI.) ........

https://thebrashmenagerie.bandcamp.com/

Banana punk! It’s so appealing…

....... PINHEAD MCFLY (MADison, WI.) ............

https://www.facebook.com/pinheadmcfly

Acoustic punk rock from Madison, Wisconsin.