media release: AGENDA FOR June 16 Burgers on the Bay

5-6:30 pm: Monona Waterfront Presentation with Sasaki

5-8:00 pm: Burgers served from the floating Burger Barge

6:30 - 8:30 pm Music from the neighborhood band Max and the Animals

Over the past year, the City has engaged in a major design competition in which three internationally r enowned design teams reimagined the Monona Waterfront from Machinery Row to Olin Park. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE THREE DESIGNS. By a unanimous decision, Sasaki was selected to design the final master plan. Their charge is to now take their plan, incorporate any of the ideas from the other three designs as well as further feedback from us - Madison's residents, and create a vision that is inspiring, transformative and visionary.

This Friday, June 16, Brittingham Boats and Friends of Nolen Waterfront will be hosting city officials, Community Leaders and Sasaki. Sasaki will be presenting on their plan and is also interested in hearing from us on what we would like to see in the final plan. This is an exciting time and opportunity to be able to shape the future of our downtown. I hope you will join us this Friday.

Sincerely, Tyler Leeper, Brittingham Boats