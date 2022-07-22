press release: UnityPoint Health - Meriter and Brittingham Boats have been partners for nearly a decade! As part of their employee wellness program, all Meriter staff can book personal watercraft for free and receive discounts for friends and family joining them! In addition, Brittingham has hosted family movie nights, full moon paddles, and excursions for the Meriter Team.

This coming Friday, Meriter is expanding their support of community and active fun by sponsoring Burgers on the Bay, offering free burgers to the first 300 people!

We are excited to have "Fixed Income," a classic rock cover band of retired school teachers, adding to the festivities.

Don't miss this Friday's Burgers on the Bay at Brittingham Boats! You can rent a watercraft here.