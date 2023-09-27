Burke Heights Walk and Talk

media release: The Northeast Area Plan team is hosting a walk and talk event in the Burke Heights neighborhood on Wednesday September 27th at 5:30 pm, starting at the shelter on the south side of Sycamore Park (near Pulley Drive). City staff from various agencies will be present to discuss resident-identified issues seen along the walk. Have something specific you’d like to discuss? Let us know in advance so we can make sure appropriate staff are present that can address that issue. Contact dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com for more information or to request interpretation services.