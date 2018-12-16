Burlesque Brunch

press release: Luxe Productions is thrilled to announce a new monthly burlesque event starting up at the North Street Cabaret in Madison. It's everything you ever wanted... a day-time event full of talented performers ready to crack you up and tease you into a tizzy all while you enjoy some eggs, sip your coffee or a Bloody. I mean, who doesn't want to watch burlesque with some bubbly and brunch!?

This month's lineup includes: Baby Bear (Jake Posateri), Mercury Stardust, Lyndsay Evans, Lili Luxe... and more surprises!

Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the door (or your table). Menu options will be shared soon! We do suggest reserving a table as food will only be available for table service... but don't worry, the bar will be open for guests as well. RSVP here to get a table for you and your friends!