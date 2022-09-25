media release: As the only Burlesque Brunch in Madison, Bumday Productions is pleased to present an unforgettable experience at The Bur Oak on September 25th. Doors open at 12:00 pm for a 1:00 pm showing. Food is provided by Ahan and drinks by Stateline Distillery. This month features performances by Mama No Shits, Belle Folle, Reina Fire, Neimo Sworld and Amethyst Von Trollenberg. Come join us for a day of tasty eats, talented entertainers, and a whole lot of love and joy!

The venue is handicap accessible and a safe space for all humans to enjoy. Follow our Bumday Productions Page on Facebook for more details and visit https:// theburoakmadison.com/shows/ burlesque-brunch for tickets.

Ticket prices: $10 (food and drink sold separately).