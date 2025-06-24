media release: Burlesque Fitness for Any Body (BFAB) is having a special rainbow-themed cardio dance class in honor of Pride Month!

ALL bodies are always welcome at this wildly fun, burlesque-themed cardio dance class. For the June 24th class, we'll also be drawing for prizes, dressing in rainbows, and dancing to a special playlist that's particularly friendly to new folks. Best of all, $5 from every single dancer will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Normally, your first BFAB class is free – but for this occasion, new dancers will need to either pay $5 (which I will then send to TTP) or show me a receipt for a $5 donation you make on your own. $10 for repeat dancers.

Modifications will be offered for those with disabilities & those who want more of a challenge. Trying a new exercise class is scary, but burlesque is for everyone. You belong here.

Doors at 5:45, class at 6. Class lasts 1 hour.

New to BFAB? Please use this link to sign up https://bit.ly/BFABFree

Questions? Email BFABMadison (at) gmail (dot) com