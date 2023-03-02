Burlesque Revue

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: From the same people that bring you Madison's favorite Burlesque Brunch, Bumday Productions is pleased to present an unforgettable experience at The Bur Oak on March 2. Doors open at 7:00 pm for an 8:00 pm showing. This month features performances by Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Belle Folle, Cocoa Pearlesque, Calypso Eros, Mama No Shits, Liz B Honest, and Holly Garland. Come join us for an evening of tasty eats, talented entertainers, and a whole lot of love and joy!

Food is provided by Ahan and drinks by Stateline Distillery. (Note, food and drinks are a la carte and not included in the $15 ticket price.)

The venue is handicap accessible and a safe space for all humans to enjoy. Follow our Bumday Productions Page on Facebook for more details and visit https://theburoakmadison.com/ for tickets. Come join us for a day of tasty eats, talented entertainers, and a whole lot of love and joy!

Info

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Google Calendar - Burlesque Revue - 2023-03-02 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Burlesque Revue - 2023-03-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Burlesque Revue - 2023-03-02 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Burlesque Revue - 2023-03-02 20:00:00 ical