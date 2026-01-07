Burn: A Steaming Hot Burlesque Show

media release: Brrr….it is cold outside! Who is ready to warm up!? The frigid cold only needs some steam to melt, and if your tush is frozen, you may need sultry entertainment to heat that keister. We have the HOTTEST burlesque show coming to the Crucible stage January 22nd. BURN is the perfect way to feel the heat on a cold winter night, with a sizzling cast that is so On Fire you may need to wear oven mitts.

Hosted by the sultry Cream of Nature

Meet your smoldering cast: Belle Folle, Reina Fire, Poison Envy, Onyx Omen, Cherry Popper

7pm Show, 6:30pm Doors

$12 + $$$$ for Tips

At Crucible: 3116 Commercial Ave, Madison

21+