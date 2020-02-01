press release: The Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation is working to create a fire-safe and burn-free Wisconsin through education, risk mitigation, and support for burn survivors, fire fighters, and communities across Wisconsin. We are excited to announce our first annual Burn Ball that will be held at the Madison Concourse Hotel on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Proceeds go to support our cause and Burn Survivor Support Program. We have made a 5-year commitment to support the new UW Health Burn Center by naming the family lounge. Our hope is that we will provide much needed support for the burn center and increase awareness and continuity into our aftercare programming. Please consider attending, sponsoring, or making a donation.

Attend this fun filled event and/or make a greater impact as a sponsor. General Admission tickets are only $75.00 each and will sell out fast. This fun filled night will leave a lasting impression you will feel good about throughout the year. Complete with entertainment, silent and live auctions, and an amazing program featuring inspirational stories of survival from the people we serve.

Sponsorship Packages

 Presenting (4) Reserved tables of 8 $ 20,000.00

 Platinum (3) Reserved tables of 8 $ 10,000.00

 Gold (2) Reserved tables of 8 $ 5,000.00

 Silver (1) Reserved table of 8 $ 2,500.00

 Bronze (6) General Admission Tickets $ 1,000.00

 Copper (4) General Admission Tickets $ 500.00

 Iron (2) General Admission Tickets $ 250.00

All general admission tickets include dinner and two drink tickets. All sponsors will be recognized on social media, on print material, and on promotional material commensurate with sponsorship level. Please contact us to discuss custom sponsorship packages.

Reserve your spot now and help make a difference in the lives of the people we serve by sending a check along with your contact information to the address below, online via our website www.pffwcf.org, via Facebook, or by contacting us directly. Thank you for your time and consideration.