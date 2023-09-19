Burn It Down: Two Plays from the Edge

media release: Two pitiless tales about men on the brink. No feel-good endings in sight.

Did you know: there is a rich history of drama outside the comfortable confines of Disney+? Literally thousands and thousands of tales in which many people do many unreasonable things, ignore the righteous protests of others, and pursue their own objectives with little care or regard for the consequences? Theater which was never designed to leave the audience feeling good?

Falconbridge remembers. And we’re bringing scorched earth back with two exemplars:

Ile by Eugene O’Neill: monomania and a sad organist at sea

Facing Death by August Strindberg: the Very Extra end of a family long teetering on the brink

Free.