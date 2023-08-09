media release: Madison-born comedian Elliott GB (now based in Los Angeles) returns to Madison Comedy Week to bring a live version of his podcast “Burning The Light” hosted alongside Arijana Ramic. On Burning the Light, comedians share their wildest, cringiest, and most salacious stories from their time in the industry. This live show also features standup from surprise guests!

Elliott GB is a standup comedian, writer, and podcaster gaining acclaim in Los Angeles since relocating from Madison, WI by way of Seattle. Elliott knits unforgettable material from his unique experiences and relatable observations – his quick wit and light-hearted snark make him shine in every show. Elliott cut his teeth opening for comedians including Beth Stelling, Chris Distefano, and Sam Jay at Madison’s Comedy on State, and playing professionally with Atlas Improv Co.

Arijana Ramic is a charming, but devious, standup comedian and writer originally from Seattle, WA. It’s hard to tell who she hates more: herself or other people, as she sweetly navigates dark topics like growing up with Bosnian immigrant parents, identifying as Type A, and sadness, all with a smile on her face.

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.