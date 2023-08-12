media release: Burning Troll was an idea that came up among friends in Mount Horeb. We dreamed of an event that would be fun, playful, creative, and free spirited. We wanted music, dance, food, drink, and more. We really wanted to celebrate the quirkiness that is our little town in Southwest, Wisconsin, and we wanted to do it in a way that captured peoples’ imaginations and inspired a spirited, open, good-natured, and just slightly mischievous sense of community.

For those who don’t know, Mount Horeb is considered the troll capital of the world, and you’ll see troll themes all over town from little troll statues and troll-based business names to troll figurines for sale at several shops and a troll mascot with the Chamber of Commerce. We took some inspiration from a much bigger event that many have heard of (Burning Man) and put our little, tongue-in-cheek, Mount Horeb twist on it.

We should note that we’re not officially affiliated with Burning Man in any way, and this is not a sanctioned “burner” event. We’re a little family farm, not a nudist colony, so state laws about indecent exposure do apply. You’ll have to keep that thing in your pants. Sorry!

We’re running the event through our small business, Brix Cider, which is located in downtown Mount Horeb. Brix Cider makes small batch, craft hard ciders using all natural and entirely locally grown ingredients. We also make farm-to-table food that we pair with our ciders at the tasting room and restaurant in Mount Horeb.

Burning Troll is taking place at our farm located a few minutes south of Mount Horeb. The farm, known as the Donald Farm, goes back to the 1850s and has a cute farmhouse, some lovely old barns, a few animals, and about 25 acres that’s a mix of woods, pasture, prairie, and some very young fruit trees. The farm used to be much larger, but most of the land was donated by heirs of the founders to become the adjacent Donald Park with its impressive mix of ecosystems and great network of hiking trails that connect right to the old farm.

Food and Drink Available: Brix Cider and local beverages with 100% of drink sales going to Sugar River Watershed Association, Melted Food Truck, and Reap Food Truck run by guest chef Lauren Montelbano of Vibrant Veg, and more vendors to be announced!

Limited onsite tent camping is available.

Cost of tickets: $48 shuttle service included, with camping $60, kids $12, kids with camping $24. Shuttle Service begins at 1pm and leaves/returns every 20 minutes until midnight.

Entertainment schedule:

Sandhill Strangers: 2-3:30: Sandhill Strangers Description: Based out of Madison but with some Mount Horeb roots, the Sandhill strangers are multi-instrumentalists and singers who will showcase some young, local talent. These self-described “varmints” blend bluegrass, country, and jazz with acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmonies.

Rare Element: 3:45-5:45: Rare Element Description: Horn-driven, instrumental funk! Madison, Wisconsin, based fund band, Rare Element, has developed a strong reputation for its high-intensity live shows. The band’s talented 7-piece roster, including 3-piece horn section, bring massive energy to the stage. The band is influenced by classic funk artists such as Fred Wesley, The Meters, Clyde Stubblefield, and Herbie Hancock. See for yourself why Maximum Ink Magazine dubbed Rare Element as “Madison’s Newest Super Group”! rareelementfunk.com

Kendra: 6-7:15: (AKA Kendra Swanson and Kendra Beth Masters) Kendra is a Mount Horeb hometown favorite whose original folk tunes ring out with a timeless quality. Her strong vocals, multi-instrumental talents, and well-crafted lyrics will touch your spirit and make you feel right at home among the fields, trees, barns, and prairies of Donald Farm. kendraswanson.com/

Natty Nation: 7:30-9:30: Critically acclaimed hard roots rock reggae outfit Natty Nation is a collective of spiritual warriors.

For over twenty-five years, the Madison, Wisconsin-based group has purely and fearlessly followed its inner artistic continuum. Along the way, Natty Nation has burst through genres while retaining a distinct roots reggae core. nattynation.com

Cycropia Areal Dance: 9:45-10:30: Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Cycropia was formed in 1989 and is one of the oldest continuously-operating aerial dance troupes within the United States.

Using single-point trapeze, bungee, lyra, aerial fabric and custom steel apparatus, Cycropia combines modern dance, athleticism and the magic of defying gravity. cycropia.org

Burning of the Troll with Cycropia and Handphibians 10:30-11 pm: The Handphibians are a vibrant group of Madison-based musicians dedicated to playing and promoting Brazilian-style percussion. The Handphibians play at festivals, march in parades, and enliven stage performances with high energy rhythms. handphibians.org

After-party fire spinning with the Dephlogisticators 11-12:30 am: Dephlogisticators Description: Based out of Madison, the Dephlogisticators are an up-and-coming fire spinning group that performs and freestyles using a variety of fire, LED, and custom, self-made equipment from poi to dragon staffs to levitation wands. Beyond performing, the Dephlogisticators emphasize education and safety as they are looking to grow the fire spinning community in Madison.