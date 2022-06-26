media release: Doors 7:00PM / Show 8:00PM. $10 ADV / $12 DOS. This is a seated show.

Based out of Chicago, Burr Oak are a four-piece band based around the songwriting of Savanna Dickhut. Having previously played in other bands, Savanna started Burr Oak back in 2019, with the release of her debut single, Southsider. A re-worked version of that track is one of the many wonderful moments on Savanna’s debut album, Late Bloomer, with a cassette release on Substitute Scene Records.

The recording of Late Bloomer began back in early 2020 before most of us had even heard of Coronavirus. The record had something of a cursed path, with various sessions cancelled, and as a result it has a list of production credits as long as your arm, thankfully it seems to have done little to diminish the quality of Savanna’s songwriting. Her musical vision walking the line between the grand arena romanticism of The National and the intimate, straight-talking honesty of Weyes Blood.