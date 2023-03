media release: Work will begin on East Washington Ave., Anderson St., and Mendota St. starting the week of March 27, 2023.

Attend our public information meeting on Thursday, April 6 at 6 pm to learn about road work, construction timelines, and effects on traffic.

For more information on BRT construction, contact: brtconstruction@cityofmadison.com or (608) 622-9659.