Bus Rapid Transit Meeting

press release: West Side Route Options

Please attend a public information meeting to learn more about the City’s Phase 1 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

City project leaders will be in attendance to present details about the overall BRT project, and more specifically, to review BRT route options for the west side portion of the service (between Whitney Way and West Towne Mall). Members of the public will be encouraged to provide feedback at the meeting.

Meeting Details

BRT Public Involvement Meeting - West Side Route Options

Wednesday, March 4

6:30 - 8 p.m.

Oakwood Village (Heritage Oaks Nakoma Room)

6205 Mineral Point Rd.

About BRT

BRT uses modern stations, larger specialized buses, dedicated lanes where feasible, and other enhancements to provide fast and affordable service to jobs, entertainment, and schools. BRT will complement existing Metro Transit routes and be our city’s next big step toward a more sustainable local transit system.

Contact:

David Trowbridge, Project Manager, City of Madison

(608) 267-1148, dtrowbridge@cityofmadison.com