Bus Rapid Transit Meeting

media release: A new north-south route will be the next phase of bus rapid transit in Madison. This new phase will bring BRT upgrades to Route B.

A number of public meetings have been scheduled to learn more about the proposed new Rapid Route B as well as a reconstruction project on Park St.

S. Park St. & BRT-Focused Meetings

Wednesday, April 30 (Virtual), 5:00 - 6:30 pm, Register for Meeting

Tuesday, May 13, 4:30 - 6:30 pm, Madison Labor Temple, 1602 Park St. Rm 201B

Additional Meetings Focused on BRT

Thursday, May 1

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., UW-Madison Student Activity Center Caucus Rm, 4th floor, 333 E Campus Mall

4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Warner Park Community Rec Center, 1625 Northport Dr. Rms 2 & 3

Thursday, May 15, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Fitchburg City Hall, 5520 Lacy Rd, Council Chambers

For more information, visit madisonbrt.com or email BRT@cityofmadison.com.