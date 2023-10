media release: Attend public meetings to learn more about a second north-south BRT line also in the works.

South Side: Wednesday, November 1, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Urban League, 2222 S. Park St.

North Side: Thursday, November 2, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Warner Park Community Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

Fitchburg: Thursday, November 9, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, Fitchburg Council Chambers, City Hall, 5520 Lacy Rd.

Virtual: Wednesday, November 8, 6:30pm – 7:30pm Register here