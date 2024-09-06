Bus Rapid Transit Open House

media release: As we prepare for the launch of Madison's first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, Metro Rapid Route A, the City of Madison invites community members to join us for one of two upcoming open house events. These events will offer a sneak peek at the new stations and buses, with plenty of opportunities to ask questions and try out some of the new features including level boarding, self-securing wheelchair restraints, and on-board bicycle racks.

Attendees will also have a chance to pick up a new Fast Fare card, which can be used across Metro’s system starting this fall.

Friday, Sept 6, 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, and Tuesday, Sept 10, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at the Baldwin Street Station, located at the intersection of E. Washington Avenue and Baldwin Street

Don't miss this chance to see firsthand how the new Metro Rapid Route A will enhance transit options across Madison.

For more information, or to request accommodations, please contact BRT@cityofmadison.com or call (608) 266-4466.