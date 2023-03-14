Bus Rapid Transit West Side Construction Updates

media release: West Side Construction Updates

Tuesday, March 14 - 6:00 pm

Work is about to begin on Mineral Point Road, Whitney Way, and University Ave. starting the week of March 6, 2023. Construction will take place in stages between 2023 and 2024.

Attend the public information meeting to learn about road work, construction timelines, and effects on traffic. Much of the work will require traffic control and lane closures.