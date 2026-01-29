Business Best Practices & Emerging Technologies

The UWEBC Annual Conference convenes leaders from industry and UW–Madison to explore how organizations are adapting to rapid digital and organizational change. Featuring keynote speakers, expert panels, and applied discussions focused on digital innovation, data-driven decision-making, customer experience, and the evolving role of technology in business, the conference is designed to spark ideas and meaningful connections as well as offer immediately actionable insights.

In-person registration will cost $845 and virtual is $245. There is no registration deadline.