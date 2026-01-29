Business Best Practices & Emerging Technologies

Buy Tickets

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

The UWEBC Annual Conference convenes leaders from industry and UW–Madison to explore how organizations are adapting to rapid digital and organizational change. Featuring keynote speakers, expert panels, and applied discussions focused on digital innovation, data-driven decision-making, customer experience, and the evolving role of technology in business, the conference is designed to spark ideas and meaningful connections as well as offer immediately actionable insights.

In-person registration will cost $845 and virtual is $245. There is no registration deadline.

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Business Best Practices & Emerging Technologies - 2026-10-06 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Business Best Practices & Emerging Technologies - 2026-10-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Business Best Practices & Emerging Technologies - 2026-10-06 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Business Best Practices & Emerging Technologies - 2026-10-06 08:00:00 ical