media release: African Center for Community Development (ACCD) is happy to announce the start of its online Business Breakfast Workshops for Vendors. We invite current and future food and arts/craft vendors to register and join us in this informative and enlightening 8-part learning series, which will take place June 6th-August 1st on Zoom. Please register on our website: https://africancentermadison.org/small-business/

Participants will meet for 1 hour online, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The workshop will include presentations from business experts, group discussions, questions, and experience sharing.

Here is the schedule:

Week 1, June 6: Introduction: How to build a successful business

Week 2, June 13: Licensing and Insurance

Week 3, June 20: Start-up phase: Obtaining an EIN, budgeting, and expense/income projections

Week 4, June 27: Health Inspection and Inventory/Supply Chains

[July 4 - No workshop]

Week 5, July 11: Sales, payment systems, and accounting

Week 6, July 18: Overview of Green Business for Vendors

Week 7, July 25: Energy efficiency for Small Business

Week 8, August 1: Marketing 101

Week 9, August 8 (in-person): Wrap-up celebration, Kiva Loans, additional resources.