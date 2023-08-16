Business Mix & Mingle

Buy Tickets

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Welcome to the Business Mix & Mingle event! Join us on Wednesday, August 16 at 5:00p at Olin-Turville Park Shelter for a night of networking and fun. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to meet new people, make valuable connections, and expand your business network. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a small business owner, or a professional looking to grow your career, this event is for you. Come prepared to mix and mingle with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and enjoy some delicious refreshments. We can't wait to see you there!

  • Network & Build Community
  • M﻿usic
  • F﻿ood
  • A﻿rt
  • K﻿ids playground, gift bags and specials guest

R﻿SVP requested for all guests age 16+.

A﻿ll events are free to attend for Black-owned business owners and their supporters.

R﻿SVP requested and attendance is limited.

Info

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Careers & Business
608-729-1238
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Business Mix & Mingle - 2023-08-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Business Mix & Mingle - 2023-08-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Business Mix & Mingle - 2023-08-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Business Mix & Mingle - 2023-08-16 17:00:00 ical