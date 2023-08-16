media release: Welcome to the Business Mix & Mingle event! Join us on Wednesday, August 16 at 5:00p at Olin-Turville Park Shelter for a night of networking and fun. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to meet new people, make valuable connections, and expand your business network. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a small business owner, or a professional looking to grow your career, this event is for you. Come prepared to mix and mingle with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and enjoy some delicious refreshments. We can't wait to see you there!

Network & Build Community

M﻿usic

F﻿ood

A﻿rt

K﻿ids playground, gift bags and specials guest

R﻿SVP requested for all guests age 16+.

A﻿ll events are free to attend for Black-owned business owners and their supporters.

R﻿SVP requested and attendance is limited.