RSVP for The Business of Art

press release: DABL "The Business of Art" Conference

On Wednesday and Thursday, September 14-15, 2022, Dane Arts and Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) present The Business of Art, a new professional development conference for artists, creative entrepreneurs, and arts administrators organized in conjunction with the 2022 Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) Art Market. The conference will take place at ALL, with a closing reception at StartingBlock Madison.

The cost to register for the morning Grant Writing Workshop on September 14 is $50. Registration for the full day of programming on September 15 is $150. Each day will include a continental breakfast. Lunch will be provided on Thursday (or you may bring your own lunch).

Limited scholarships are available for conference and market volunteers. Please register by September 10, 2022. Late registrations may be accepted if spaces remain. To register for both days, add one date to your cart, then return to the registration page to add the second date before checking out. Credit card processing fees are added to the final cost.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

9:00 AM-12:00 PM Interactive Grant Writing Workshop, Tom Linfield, Madison Community Foundation Vice President of Community Impact

Thursday, September 15, 2022

7:30 AM Adem Tesfaye - Movement/stretching

8:30 AM Continental Breakfast and Coffee, Workshop Registration (sign up for one workshop per session)

9:00-9:45 AM Opening Poem - Sasha Debevic McKenney

Welcome/Keynote Speaker- Faisal Abduallah, UW-Madison Professor of Printmaking, Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art

10:00-11:15 AM Workshop Session I

-Copyright Law -Emily Buchholz, Director, and Jeffery Glazer, Clinical Associate Professor, UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic

-Accounting - Nick Curran, CEO, Numbers4Nonprofits

-Independent Fundraising - Alexis London, Executive Director, Bayview Foundation and Visual Artist

11:30 AM-12:45 PM Networking Lunch

- Presentation by Sarah Marty, Director, Bolz Center for Arts Administration

1:00-2:15 PM Workshop Session II

-Artist Statements and Exhibition Proposals - Hannah OHare Bennet, Visual Artist

-Gallery Etiquette - Kate Wanberg, Exhibition and Collection Project Manager, Chazen Museum of Art

2:15-2:30 PM Light Refreshments

2:30-3:45 PM Workshop Session III

-Social Media Best Practices, Andrea Mace, Small Business Marketing Consultant, brandhowse

-Making the Sale, TL Luke, Visual Artist

3:50-4:30 PM Community Discussion led by Sarah Marty, Bolz Center for Arts Administration

5:30-7:30 PM Reception at StartingBlock Madison

(Schedule subject to modifications)