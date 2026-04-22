RSVP for Busine$$ of Giving

media release: Want to learn how to run a business and help the community at the same time? Join CEOs of Tomorrow in this action-packed week of hands-on fun where you will learn and apply entrepreneurship skills to launching your very own business.

Fun activities, games, and outdoor recreation are included. Let’s get down to business!

*For students in grades 4-8 only - REGISTRATION REQUIRED by June 11 & more information @ https://ceosoftomorrow.org/madison-summer-camp/

$200; scholarships available.