RSVP for Busine$$ of Giving

rs

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Want to learn how to run a business and help the community at the same time? Join CEOs of Tomorrow in this action-packed week of hands-on fun where you will learn and apply entrepreneurship skills to launching your very own business.

Fun activities, games, and outdoor recreation are included. Let’s get down to business!

*For students in grades 4-8 only - REGISTRATION REQUIRED by June 11 & more information @ https://ceosoftomorrow.org/madison-summer-camp/

 $200; scholarships available.

Info

Black Business Hub 2352 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family
608-298-6949
please enable javascript to view
rs
Google Calendar - RSVP for Busine$$ of Giving - 2026-06-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Busine$$ of Giving - 2026-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Busine$$ of Giving - 2026-06-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Busine$$ of Giving - 2026-06-11 00:00:00 ical