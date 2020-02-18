press release: Participate again the following:

1 | Connect with current and future colleagues that share a common interest in making Dane County a better place to live for all.

2 | Learn about exciting 2020 activities driven by the BVN mission (see below).

3 | Participant in a corporate engagement activity in order to get a taste of what your company can schedule as an on-site corporate engagement activity. Such engagement activities are brought to your employees at your work site in order to make volunteerism more accessible to your team.

4 | Understand the mission and vision of BVN as a leader that is innovating to support companies in on-ramping meaningful corporate responsibility activities.

General Agenda:

7:30 AM Refreshments & Networking

8:00 AM Program of Speakers & Activities

9:15 AM Corporate Engagement Activity

February 18, 7:30-10am, United Way of Dane County

Free and open to BVN members and prospective members. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ business-volunteer-network- annual-meeting-2020- registration-89294150207

BVN Mission Statement: The Business Volunteer Network (BVN) provides businesses with education, resources and networks to further their workplace volunteer programs.

BVN Purpose: Workplace volunteering is something we champion. It’s not just one day of service at a local charity for a few hours. It’s about doing good for others, and making that belief a way of life that reflects our own personal values. For BVN members, our organization is about driving, leading and supporting business volunteering in Dane County