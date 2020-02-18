Business Volunteer Network Annual Meeting

United Way of Dane County 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Participate again the following:

1 | Connect with current and future colleagues that share a common interest in making Dane County a better place to live for all.

2 | Learn about exciting 2020 activities driven by the BVN mission (see below).

3 | Participant in a corporate engagement activity in order to get a taste of what your company can schedule as an on-site corporate engagement activity. Such engagement activities are brought to your employees at your work site in order to make volunteerism more accessible to your team.

4 | Understand the mission and vision of BVN as a leader that is innovating to support companies in on-ramping meaningful corporate responsibility activities.

General Agenda:

7:30 AM Refreshments & Networking

8:00 AM Program of Speakers & Activities

9:15 AM Corporate Engagement Activity

February 18, 7:30-10am, United Way of Dane County

Free and open to BVN members and prospective members. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-volunteer-network-annual-meeting-2020-registration-89294150207

BVN Mission Statement: The Business Volunteer Network (BVN) provides businesses with education, resources and networks to further their workplace volunteer programs.

BVN Purpose: Workplace volunteering is something we champion. It’s not just one day of service at a local charity for a few hours. It’s about doing good for others, and making that belief a way of life that reflects our own personal values. For BVN members, our organization is about driving, leading and supporting business volunteering in Dane County

United Way of Dane County 2059 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-246-4388
