media release: As part of the Jumpst(ART) Downtown campaign, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is pairing street music with street art at the inaugural Buskerfest, Aug. 6 – 8. During the U.S.A. Triathlon weekend, various Sculpture Milwaukee sites throughout East Town, Westown and the Historic Third Ward will come to life with nearly 100 hours of free street performances for the public’s enjoyment.

More than 60 artists will perform at the three-day festival at eight Sculpture Milwaukee sites featuring a mix of hip hop and R&B, jazz, Americana, acoustic singer/songwriters, instrumental and soul. Applications for musicians to take part in Buskerfest closed with 85 submissions, which were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of Imagine MKE, BookLive!, Milwaukee Downtown, Sculpture Milwaukee and Historic Third Ward Association.

Artists performing during Buskerfest include a mix of emerging and established singer/songwriters, notable local bands and orchestral groups. A few noteworthy acts include: Milwaukee African Drum and Dance (M.A.D.D) at 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Wisconsin Center; the Extra Crispy Brass Band with a Mardi Gras-style street performance along Old World 3rd Street/MLK Drive on Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.; Big Style Brass Band, a 10-member brass band at Catalano Square on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.; and the Donna Woodall Group at Catalano Square on Saturday Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. The complete line up for Buskerfest is available at www.milwaukeedowntown.com.