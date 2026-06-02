Buster Sales, FYA, Free Individual

media release: Dragon of Shame is Chaepter’s newest album, and perhaps their most realized collection of songs yet. Tracked to tape at Jamdek studios in Chicago, IL, Dragon of Shame captures Chaepter at a point of change and friction - a band trying to find balance amongst the ever-growing instability of DIY musicianship. While the record evades easy categorization, it remains cohesive in its earnest desire to activate raw feeling and emotion in those that listen.

https://chaepter.bandcamp.com

https://linktr.ee/chaepter

https://www.instagram.com/chaepter

In Ropes is a Madison-based rock and roll trio formed in 2024.

https://inropes.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/in.ropes.band

https://inropes.neocities.org